Bella Hadid's Thong Bikini Might Be Her Riskiest Look Yet

Beach babe alert!

Bella Hadid pulled out all the stops for a trip with friends, and that included wearing a particularly risqué a bathing suit while out on a boat.

In a new slideshow Bella posted on Instagram, she showed off some fun pics from a recent vacation she took with friends. While the first image was of a pretty orange sunset, Bella had a few surprises in store for her followers.

"swipe for not a sunset," the model wrote in the caption. "memories .. it's been over , im back to work everyone don't worry."

The second photo shows Bella perched on a boat, pouting at the camera. She's wearing a neon yellow thong bikini with a mesh cover up.

Friends who joined Bella on the trip included Alana O'Herlihy, Devon Carlson, Fanny Bourdette-Donon, and Drumaq.

In an earlier Instagram post, Bella shared a video of herself drinking a beer while singing on the beach.