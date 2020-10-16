Everything We Know About the Dexter Revival

The new Dexter will not be anything like the old Dexter, except it sort of will be.

TV fans were shook on Wednesday when Showtime announced that after six years off the air, Dexter was returning for a 10-episode limited series.

The serial killer drama was popular back when it aired between 2006 and 2013, but it lost some favor when the series finale sent Dexter's girlfriend and son off to Argentina while the man himself faked his death and famously became a lumberjack.

It was an infuriating ending that promised more was coming, and now we're getting more whether we wanted it or not.

Michael C. Hall is returning along with original showrunner Clyde Phillips, who left the show after season four to spend more time with his family. On Friday, THR's TV's Top 5 podcast welcomed Phillips to talk about the revival, and he offered some very helpful (if vague) info about exactly how it will work and why it's happening in the first place.