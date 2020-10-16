Olive & June's Winter Nail Polish Collection Is Here!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't want to risk going to the nail salon? Then Olive & June has the perfect solution for you. The cruelty-free and vegan company's Winter Box has just come out, chock-full of jewel tone and glitter nail polish shades that are perfect for the season. This kit will help you perfect your mani and pedi skills at home in a snap.

Shop it below, and pssst! This box makes for an amazing holiday gift as well.