Billboard Music AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Get to Know the 2020 PCAs Latin Artist Nominees: Becky G, Bad Bunny and More Who Are Changing the Game

By Vannessa Jackson 17 Oct, 2020 1:00 PMTags
MusicAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsCelebrities2020 People's Choice Awards
Related: Bad Bunny & More Latinx Music Stars: By the Numbers

The time has come to cast your vote!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are right around the corner and the fate of all of your favorite stars hangs in the balance. This year, all the categories are jam packed with some fierce talent, especially the music ones.

For the Latin Artist of 2020 category, competition is steep and all of the artists nominated have proved their worthiness this year. The eight stars nominated this year are Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Karol G and Ozuna.

The artists up for the award are some of the best in reggaeton and Latin trap, with fans all over the globe. The list is full of huge talent that have reached audiences internationally and have let their music be shared all over the globe.

So who do you want to see crowned the 2020 PCAs Latin Artist? The choice is up to you!

photos
2020 PCAs: Most-Nominated Stars, Shows & Movies

Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about the incredible Latin Artists taking the world by storm.

Then go to the official E! People's Choice Awards site to vote for your favorite before voting ends on Oct. 23!

Trending Stories

1

Malika Haqq Reveals "Uncomfortable" Gossip About Her Child's Father

2

The Aftermath of Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Fight Is Crazy Dramatic

3

Bachelorette Emily Maynard Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 5

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny's rise to the top can be traced all the way back to Soundcloud, where the Puerto Rican trap artist first uploaded his rhymes only four years ago. His big break into the public consciousness came after he collaborated with J Balvin and Cardi B on "I Like It", which went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He also released YHLQMDLG this year, which is up for Album of 2020.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Becky G

Becky G was discovered by Dr. Luke from uploading covers online and had her first mainstream success in 2015 when her song "Shower" placed on the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her single "Mayores" with Bad Bunny led to other collaborations with Latin artists such as De La Ghetto and Daddy Yankee. In September, her collaboration with BTS's J-Hope on the song "Chicken Noodle Soup" hit over 200 Million YouTube views.

JLN Photography/Shutterstock
Daddy Yankee

The 43-year-old reggaeton icon has changed the game in Latin music and hasn't slowed down over his long career. He's also collaborated on songs with other Latin artists nominated for the PCAs this year, such as J Balvin. He also currently has a reunion album in the works with his old group Los Cangris.

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic
J Balvin

The Colombian artist has been actively in the music scene for a decade with much success. When Robin Thicke released a version of his infamous "Blurred Lines" to the Spanish-speaking markets, Balvin was a featured vocalist on the track. He's steadily released hits in the years since, and has performed across the U.S., Canada and Latin America. His fifth studio album Colores dropped in March.

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Maluma

Colombian reggaeton artist Maluma had his big breakthrough in 2015 with his album Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, which topped the Billboard Top Latin Albums list. Maluma dropped his fifth studio album as a surprise for fans in August, it's called Papi Juancho.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Nicky Jam

Nicky Jam is one of the kings of Latin trap and reggaeton. He's frequently collaborated with other Latin artists including Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Ozuna, and Anuel AA. In November of 2019 he released his album Intimo, and the same year a documentary about the making of the album called Behind Nicky Jam's Íntimo, which was produced through Apple Music. In March, the musician was honored with the annual Career Achievement Award at the Premios Tu Música Urbano 2020.

Eyepix/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Karol G

Colombian artist Karol G rocketed to fame in 2017 after her collaboration "Ahora Me Llama" with Bad Bunny became a hit. The Latin singer released her second studio album, Ocean, last year as well and collaborated with Anuel AA on "Secreto". The song is a steamy duet that's all the more exciting because the two are together in real life! Karol G also earned  her eighth No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart for her hit song "Ay Dios Mio."

Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock
Ozuna

Ozuna released his debut single in 2012 called "Imaginando." His breakthrough hit was the song "Si Tu Marido No Te Quiere." Over the course of his highly-successful career, he's sold over 15-million records making him one of the best-selling Latin artists of all-time. This year he also topped the U.S. Latin airplay chart for his singles "Mamacita, with the Black Eyed Peas, as well as "Caramelo."

Trending Stories

1

Malika Haqq Reveals "Uncomfortable" Gossip About Her Child's Father

2

The Aftermath of Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Fight Is Crazy Dramatic

3

Bachelorette Emily Maynard Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 5

4

Miley Cyrus’ Cover of Britney Spears’ “Gimme More” Is Pure Perfection

5

Untangling John Mayer's Surprising Dating History