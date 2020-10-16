This Is Us Season 5 Trailer Promises a New Beginning for the Pearsons

Somehow over the past few months we had managed to forget about that Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) fight.
All the way back in March, This Is Us ended season four with a lot of surprises and one brutal fight between two brothers. It cut deep, to the point where Kevin was telling Randall that his presence in their family was the worst thing that had ever happened to him. With all that has happened in the world since, we had totally put that fight out of our minds, but now it's back thanks to the season five trailer.
Thanks to flashforwards to the Big Three's 40th birthday, we knew that Randall and Kevin were not speaking to each other for a while, and the new trailer seems to show that Randall goes to the cabin where the rest of his family is celebrating, hopefully to make amends—though after the things that were said, we can't see that happening too quickly.
But that's not the only issue season five is delving into.
The Pearsons can be seen wearing masks and Randall and his family are shown watching coverage of this summer's protests on television, with Randall clearly distraught and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) trying to comfort him.
"The world is a resilient place. This pain is not forever," she says. "Nothing is forever except us."
Kevin, meanwhile, is referring to the pregnant Madison (Caitlin Thompson) as his fiancée and Kate (Chrissy Metz) is confused.
"You're gonna need to explain your use of the word 'fiancée,'" she says, just after a clip of Kevin and Madison looking awful cute for two friends who hooked up once and accidentally got pregnant.
Watch the trailer below!
The older Rebecca (Mandy Moore), who has been dealing with early dementia symptoms, also seems to be doing extremely well in this trailer with talk of feeling like magic, but we also know she gets herself super lost during that 40th birthday party so we're not holding our breath for good news on that front.
All we know for sure is that we missed this family and we're happy to have them back!
This Is Us returns Tuesday, Oct. 27 on NBC.
