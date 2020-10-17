Look Back at All of Kim Kardashian’s Epic Birthday Parties

Put simply, the Kardashian-Jenners know how to throw a good party—especially when it comes time for Kim Kardashian's birthday.

This year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is turning 40(!), and until we know what Kim and co. have in store for the momentous occasion on Oct. 21, we're looking back at all of her iconic past celebrations, from countless trips to Las Vegas and subsequent nights out at TAO to low-key excursions to the most beautiful and relaxing of destinations.

There's also the birthdays that were spent right at home in California, including her 33rd, which is almost certainly among the most meaningful of celebrations for Kim.

As E! readers surely recall, the KKW Beauty owner rang in 33 with Kanye West asking for her hand in marriage—with a stunning 15-carat diamond engagement ring nonetheless—in front of friends and family at San Francisco's AT&T Park.