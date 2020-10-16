Cardi B Responds to Claim She's in a "Mentally Abusive Relationship" With Offset

Cardi B is living life on her terms.

The rapper took to Twitter on Friday, Oct. 16 to clap back at followers who criticized her decision to reconcile with Offset after initially filing for divorce.

"Twitter users be like, 'Cardi, you're in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh. We gotta save you,'" she said. "And I be, 'All right, but can I f--k him today? Because I need to have sex.' And n---as in my DMs talking about, 'What up big head?' I don't like that. I'm 28 years old, and my head's not big. Actually, it is, but not with a lace front. The f--k."

She also posted a video in which she issued a fake apology to her fans, joking that she "married you guys too" and "had a kid with y'all."

"Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologize for living MY LIFE the way that ya live YOURS," she tweeted along with the footage. "I'm sorry. I'm not perfect I don't want to be neither."