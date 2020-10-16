John Legend Says He's in "Awe" of Chrissy Teigen's "Strength" After Pregnancy Loss

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are turning their pain into purpose.
One day after dedicating his powerful performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to his wife, John took to Instagram with a heartfelt message applauding Chrissy for her resilience in the face of grief.
In late September, the 34-year-old shared a deeply personal post announcing her pregnancy loss.
"This is for Chrissy," he wrote on Oct. 15. "I love and cherish you and our family so much. We've experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I'm in awe of the strength you've shown through the most challenging moments."
The Voice coach continued, "What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We've experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we've deeply felt its inherent fragility."
John, 41, also detailed his inspiration for "Never Break," the song he performed at last night's BBMAs.
"I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other's hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test," he explained. "We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we've faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break."
Understandably so, Chrissy's typically active social media accounts have gone mostly dark as she takes time to be with her loved ones. The endless love and support from the famous couple's fans and celebrity friends, however, has not gone unnoticed.
John added, "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know."
The Grammy winner also said they've found comfort in knowing they're not alone in their suffering.
"More than anything," John's post concluded, "we've heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It's a club no one wants to be a part of, but it's comforting to know we're not alone. I'm sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she's ready. But just know we're grateful and we're sending love to all of you and your families."