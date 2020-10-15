Practical Yet Cute Cold Weather Workout Gear

People's Choice Awards

It's cold out, which is excuse enough to never work out again. But if you're really feeling motivated, you're going to need the right gear to get your exercise in, whether indoors or out. 

Below, our favorite cold weather workout clothes from Lululemon, Athleta and more that are practical yet still totally cute. They'll keep you toasty without being bulky and getting in the way.

Close to Crossing Long Sleeve

How cute is the hemline on this long sleeve in a sweat-wicking fabric? Shop it in four colors. 

$88
Lululemon

Delancey Herringbone Tight

The herringbone print on these tights is perfect for winter and fall. Buy them in standard, petite and tall sizes as well as three colorways.

$89
Athleta

Sherpa Weave Pom Beanie

It doesn't get sweeter than this pom beanie lined with a sherpa fleece. Pop it on while running outdoors. 

$62
Lululemon

Peak Hybrid Fleece Tight

Your winter wardrobe needs these fleece-lined tights available in standard, petite and tall lengths as well as three colors. They're also water resistant. 

$108
Athleta

Ribbed Yoga Top

Pop on a long sleeve top like this cute one for yoga. It's available in two colors and is made of a fast-drying fabric.

$30
H&M

Align Super-High Rise Pant

The beloved Align pants now come in a super high rise fit to keep you even warmer. We're partial to the camo print.

$98
Lululemon

Vital Seamless Long Sleeve Crop Top

Hit the gym in this crop top with figure-contouring sleeves. It has thumbholes and is made of a sweat-wicking fabric.

$35
Gymshark

Muscle Love Long Sleeve

This sweat-wicking long-sleeve is roomy and comfy. It comes in four colors and has a cropped fit.

$88
Lululemon

Winter Thermal Core Full Length Tight

These tights have a soft brushed interior that will keep you warm. They're ideal for high-impact cardio or running.

$126
Lorna Jane

Wunder Train Cropped Long Sleeve

Pop on this soft long-sleeve in a camo print. It's sweat-wicking and comes in three colors.

$88
Lululemon

Flurry Reflective Glove

Cars will be able to spot you thanks to these reflective gloves that come in three colors. They're ideal for medium and high-impact workouts and have touchscreen compatible fingers.

$42
Athleta

