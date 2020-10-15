Practical Yet Cute Cold Weather Workout Gear

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
It's cold out, which is excuse enough to never work out again. But if you're really feeling motivated, you're going to need the right gear to get your exercise in, whether indoors or out.
Below, our favorite cold weather workout clothes from Lululemon, Athleta and more that are practical yet still totally cute. They'll keep you toasty without being bulky and getting in the way.
Close to Crossing Long Sleeve
How cute is the hemline on this long sleeve in a sweat-wicking fabric? Shop it in four colors.
Delancey Herringbone Tight
The herringbone print on these tights is perfect for winter and fall. Buy them in standard, petite and tall sizes as well as three colorways.
Sherpa Weave Pom Beanie
It doesn't get sweeter than this pom beanie lined with a sherpa fleece. Pop it on while running outdoors.
Peak Hybrid Fleece Tight
Your winter wardrobe needs these fleece-lined tights available in standard, petite and tall lengths as well as three colors. They're also water resistant.
Ribbed Yoga Top
Pop on a long sleeve top like this cute one for yoga. It's available in two colors and is made of a fast-drying fabric.
Align Super-High Rise Pant
The beloved Align pants now come in a super high rise fit to keep you even warmer. We're partial to the camo print.
Vital Seamless Long Sleeve Crop Top
Hit the gym in this crop top with figure-contouring sleeves. It has thumbholes and is made of a sweat-wicking fabric.
Muscle Love Long Sleeve
This sweat-wicking long-sleeve is roomy and comfy. It comes in four colors and has a cropped fit.
Winter Thermal Core Full Length Tight
These tights have a soft brushed interior that will keep you warm. They're ideal for high-impact cardio or running.
Wunder Train Cropped Long Sleeve
Pop on this soft long-sleeve in a camo print. It's sweat-wicking and comes in three colors.
Flurry Reflective Glove
Cars will be able to spot you thanks to these reflective gloves that come in three colors. They're ideal for medium and high-impact workouts and have touchscreen compatible fingers.
Up next, score jaw-dropping deals on these bestsellers at Kohl's huge home sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!