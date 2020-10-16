Invest in Your Health With These 5 Bestselling Home Fitness Machines

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As we've all been learning to navigate the new normal of 2020, many of us have embraced a home workout routine. But if you've been hitting a plateau, it might be time for an upgrade with one of these must-have home fitness machines!
And they're bestsellers for a reason. Whether you like to bike or run, or you prefer resistance training, there's an option that's perfect for you. Bowflex's bike lets you mimic the feeling of an outdoor ride from the comfort of your own home, while NordicTrack has a treadmill that lets you program your run using Google Maps, so you can feel like you're running trails in Ireland even though you're in a studio in the Midwest. And if you can't decide? The Mirror has a ton of classes to choose from, spanning yoga to boxing.
It's time to get your sweat on with one of these fab fitness machines. Shop our picks below!
The Mirror
Surely you've seen the ads for The Mirror beckoning to you from you TV, so you likely know the drill. But in a nutshell, this unique approach to home workouts offers a variety of sweat-friendly classes, from boxing to cardio to yoga and everything in between. You can choose your workout via an app on your phone, and even pick your music, customize your workout, and track your progress. And when it's not in use, it just looks like a beautifully-designed mirror (hence the name, duh) that fits seamlessly with the rest of your home decor.
Bowflex VeloCore Bike
Stationary bikes have gotten a major upgrade in recent years, but few mimic the magic of Bowflex's entry into the category. Designed to offer an immersive ride experience, you can set it to leaning mode to up the ante with the feel of rocking or swaying while you "ride down winding roads," or leave it in stationary mode for a more classic feel. Sign up for their JRNY experience, and you'll get guided rides with top trainers via an adjustable HD touchscreen that connects to your WiFi. And because each ride encourages a full-body workout, it also comes with dumbbells to help get your muscles in check.
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Sometimes, all you need to go next level is a classic entry to the home exercise equipment category. Take this rowing machine, for example. It offers a smooth and quiet magnetic tension system that adjusts through eight levels, so you can make your row as intense as you please. The LCD console helps you keep track of how you're doing, a padded seat offers comfort for your longer rows, and anti-slip foot pedals keep you in place while you pick up the pace. You won't even realize you're not on the water.
NordicTrack Commercial 1750 iFit Treadmill
The treadmill gets a bad rap, but this one from NordicTrack may just change your mind. It's an instant fan favorite, thanks to 16,000 on-demand workouts that are always ready and waiting for you, and the option to partake in live interactive training sessions. There are new workouts every day, so you'll never get bored (or bonk, as the case may be). And with Google Maps, you can chart out a running course anywhere on the globe (virtually, of course... you may be "running in Prague," but you're still doing it in your living room). Plus, you can sign up for an optional membership that offers personalized lifestyle coaching in exercise, activity, nutrition and sleep.
Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
And then there's the classic set-up we all know and love, but we implore you: don't just use it as an expensive clothes hanger. With 210 pounds of resistance that can be upgraded to 410 if you choose, the Bowflex Xtreme lets you change exercises with ease, 'cause there's no cables or plates to fuss with. You can do everything from squats to lat pulls to leg workouts, ensuring you get the full-body experience with just one machine. Plus, there's optional add-ons like attachments to do preacher curls and ab crunches. But even without, you'll have the capability to do over 70 exercises.
Want to treat yourself for hitting one of your workout goals? Pick up a pair (or three) of these boots and booties for less than $100 a pop! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!