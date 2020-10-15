Scott Peterson's Murder Convictions of Laci Peterson and Unborn Son to Be Re-Examined

Scott Peterson's convictions for the murder of wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son, Conner, may be overturned.

E! News can confirm the California Supreme Court ordered a re-examination of Peterson's 2004 convictions for killing his pregnant wife and unborn son on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The California Supreme Court sent the case back to the San Mateo County Superior Court to determine whether Peterson will face a retrial on the charges.

In a statement to E! News, Peterson's lawyer stated, "We are certainly pleased that, as it did in reversing Scott's penalty on direct appeal, the Supreme Court recognized the importance of a fairly selected jury. In particular, we agree not only with the Court's apparent concern about juror candor during the jury selection process, but with its recognition about how central the misconduct here was to the ability of the jury to reach a fair decision in this case."

Per court records obtained by E! News, the California Supreme Court agreed with Peterson's legal team that there might be grounds for a retrial since a juror "committed prejudicial misconduct by not disclosing her prior involvement with other legal proceedings, including but not limited to being the victim of a crime."