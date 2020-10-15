Here's What's Really Going on Between Kristin Cavallari and Comedian Jeff Dye

Kristin Cavallari is single and ready to mingle.

Over the weekend, pop culture fans were surprised to see the Very Cavallari star kissing comedian Jeff Dye in Chicago's Fulton Market. But before you start assuming this is Hollywood's hot new couple, new details are being revealed that prove it's far from serious.

"They are not dating," a source exclusively shared with E! News. "They met once. She's single, having fun and enjoying herself. She's single and can kiss whoever she wants. She's just having fun."

As for what led up to the night out, the source said Kristin was in Chicago to see her mom. As for Jeff, the Los Angeles resident flew in to meet her there. In other words, this may have been their first in-person meeting. But in order for the night out to happen, there was communication beforehand.

For those wanting to learn more about Jeff, you're in luck. E! News did some digging and discovered a few fun facts about the Last Comic Standing comedian.