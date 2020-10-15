Dr. 90210 Patient With a Sunken Chest Wants Dr. Kelly Killeen to Fix Her Breasts

Just about perfect.

In this clip from Monday, Oct. 19's all-new episode of Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen meets with a patient who has a birth defect. Specifically, the new patient has a sunken chest, but wants bigger boobs to feel normal.

The plan? To give the new patient breast implants while using fat to fill in the sunken areas.

"So, we're gonna fill over here all the way across, but over here a little bit more," Dr. Killeen explains to the patient. "And I think that's gonna make you feel more comfortable."

As the examination continues, Dr. Killeen asks the naturally skinny patient where she'd like fat removed. The answer: her love handles!

"The love handles, that's a great spot for you," the Dr. 90210 doctor notes. "You're so skinny and then you have this one little area where you're holding onto fat."

The patient then quips that it's "where all [her] cookies go."