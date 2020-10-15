People's Choice Awards

Tony Awards 2020 Nominations: See the Complete List

Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and more fan-favorites received the most 2020 Tony nominations. See which other Broadway shows were recognized.

By Mike Vulpo 15 Oct, 2020 5:53 PMTags
BroadwayAwardsCelebritiesEntertainment
Let the countdown begin!

Like many award shows, the 2020 Tony Awards was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and later to stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. But on Thursday, Oct. 15, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart announced this year's nominations on the award show's official YouTube

Jagged Little Pill, the musical inspired by Alanis Morissette's album, leads the way with a whopping 15 nominations including Best Musical. Moulin Rouge! The Musical, however, isn't far behind with an impressive 14 nominations. 

Familiar actors like Laura Linney, Jake Gyllenhaal, Mary-Louise Parker, Tom Hiddleston, Audra McDonald and Blair Underwood are also being recognized for their roles away from the big and small screen. 

The Tony Awards will be voted in 25 competitive categories by 784 designated Tony voters within the theatre community. As for when the awards will actually be announced and handed out virtually, that's still TBD. Until then, check out all the well-deserved nominees below.

Best Play

Grand Horizons 
The Inheritance 
Sea Wall/A Life 
Slave Play 
The Sound Inside  

Best Musical

Jagged Little Pill 
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 

Best Revival of a Play

Betrayal 
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune 
A Soldier's Play 

Best Book of a Musical

Jagged Little Pill 
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical  

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre  

A Christmas Carol 
The Inheritance 
The Rose Tattoo 
Slave Play 
The Sound Inside 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play 

Ian Barford, Linda Vista
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play 

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical 

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical 

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play 

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play 

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical 

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Daniel J. Watts, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical 

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 

Best Scenic Design of a Play 

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Derek McLane, A Soldier's Play
Clint Ramos, Slave Play 

Best Scenic Design of a Musical 

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 

Best Costume Design of a Play 

Dede Ayite, Slave Play
Dede Ayite, A Soldier's Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo 

Best Costume Design of a Musical 

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
Mark Thompson, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical 

Best Lighting Design of a Play 

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The Inheritance
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier's Play
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol 

Best Lighting Design of a Musical 

Bruno Poet, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical 

Best Sound Design of a Play 

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance 
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Best Sound Design of a Musical 

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Nevin Steinberg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 

Best Direction of a Play 

David Cromer, The Sound Inside
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Robert O'Hara, Slave Play 

Best Direction of a Musical 

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical 

Best Choreography 

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Anthony Van Laast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 

Best Orchestrations 

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical 
Ethan Popp, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

