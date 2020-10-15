DJ Cassidy Breaks Down How His Star-Packed "Pass the Mic" Series Comes Together

In these life-changing times, people have been looking to their heroes to help see them through. So, DJ Cassidy helped bridge the gap.

With the power to comfort and heal, music has been a constant form of artistic medicine for the masses, particularly in the face of great hardship. With the coronavirus pandemic in full force, people separated from each other and concerts on an indefinite hiatus, the celebrity DJ found a way to not only keep people entertained at home, but also to connect fans with some of their favorite artists during his digital series, "Pass the Mic."

Cassidy launched the series in July and most recently dropped the third volume on Oct. 13. If you're not one of the thousands of viewers who have given one of the installments a watch, the premise of the series involves Cassidy virtually "passing the mic" from one artist to the next as they take turns singing some of their iconic hits. TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, LL Cool J, Boyz II Men and New Edition are just some of the many famous names that have participated so far.

"I think what's so unique about Pass the Mic, I think the viewer really feels a personal connection with the artist on a uniquely personal level because the process through which I create Pass the Mic is so intimate," he exclusively explained to E! news. "There really are no techs involved, there really are no managers involved, there really aren't no assistants involved. It's really an artist and me sitting at a laptop with headphones...There's no preparation, there's no rehearsal, there's no staff, there's no crew—it's just us."

As for the catalyst behind the beloved idea, something sparked when Cassidy caught up with one of his own musical mentors, Earth, Wind & Fire's Verdine White, in the depths of the pandemic in the Spring.