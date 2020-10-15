Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Agreed to Leave Out This Cheating Detail in Bombshell Book

When it comes to their relationship, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are an open book, but there was one thing they agreed not to discuss in their bombshell memoir.

The One Tree Hill alum has been very honest over the years about her marriage to the former NFL star, including how his cheating has impacted their relationship. In the couple's new memoir, The Good Fight, they discuss the highs and lows of their marriage and the lessons they've learned through it all. And while the Whine Down stars—who share kids Jolie Caussin, 4, and Jace Caussin, 23 months, together—got very personal in their book, a few painful details didn't make it into the tell all.

"The only thing that we don't discuss is how many people he slept with, who and where," the "Why Ya Wanna" singer told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Oct. 14. "That's it."