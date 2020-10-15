Timothée Chalamet Recalls "Feeling Embarrassed" Over Those Lily Rose-Depp Yacht Photos

Timothée Chalamet was on cloud nine during his vacation to Capri, Italy with then-girlfriend Lily Rose Depp. The young lovers were enjoying a romantic getaway following the premiere of their movie, The King, and they had no care in the world—or so they thought.

The 24-year-old describes to GQ, "I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.'"

But the Call Me By Your Name actor said those feelings vanished when paparazzi released photos of him and his co-star making out on the boat's deck. "And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?" He recalls, "And then people are like, 'This is a P.R. stunt.' A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!"