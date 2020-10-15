John Legend Dedicates 2020 Billboard Music Awards Performance to Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

John Legend is ready to return to the stage.
During the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14, The Voice coached appeared in the live telecast to deliver a special performance of his hit song "Never Break."
But before his song kicked off, host Kelly Clarkson had to share just how special her friend's performance would be.
"I want to take a moment to talk about a friend who inspires me on the daily," Kelly shared. "Not only as a musician, a songwriter, but as a human. John Legend is one of my favorite people on this planet and it's easy for us all to feel that way about them because he and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world—the highs and the lows."
She continued, "My heart, obviously all of our hearts, go out to you both in this very difficult time and I'm thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us."
Wednesday night's appearance marked the first performance for John since his wife Chrissy Teigen experienced a pregnancy loss. "This is for Chrissy," the singer shared before playing the piano.
On Sept. 30, the Cravings author shared the personal news with her followers. And although she recently returned to social media by commenting on an Instagram post, Chrissy has tried to grieve the loss of her third child Jack privately with her family.
"We love you, Jack," John recently wrote on Twitter when sharing his wife's news.
Looking ahead, John is excited to return to The Voice with Kelly, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton where he will coach and mentor up and coming singers.
And although the upcoming season will look a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic, John is pumped to have viewers meet new talent.
"Actually, there were moments where you were happy that there was no live audience because you could really hear everything about the artist's voice without all the extra noise and hubbub going on around it," he told E! News. "It was actually kind of nice to be able to focus in on their voices."
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards air Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. on NBC. And make sure to watch John when The Voice returns Oct. 19 on NBC.
