The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Says There's "a Bigger Picture" Behind Those Season Previews

Clare Crawley is ready for those rumors to not be rumors anymore.

Her season of The Bachelorette finally premiered on Tuesday night and while it did show off her potentially show-stopping attraction to Dale Moss, it didn't do much by way of explaining what's going on with the show this season. In fact, it left us more confused and intrigued than ever. The supertease at the end of the episode appeared to show the guys threatening to walk out on Clare as host Chris Harrison told his star she had just "blown up" the show, but Clare tells E! News you shouldn't read too much into those moments.

"I think you need to take those tidbits in the previews for face value and know that there is so much bigger of a picture behind where those stem from," she says in the video above. "So I really implore people to watch it to see and actually understand where all these conversations are coming from and where they stem from."

So what can she say about what's coming up? Only that she's proud of her choices.