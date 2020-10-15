Score Jaw-Dropping Deals on These Bestsellers at Kohl's Huge Home Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With so much time spent at home in 2020, we've been upgrading our space with new appliances and cozy accents. And we definitely intend to take full advantage of the awesome home sale currently happening at Kohl's, which ends on Oct. 18.
Below, some bestsellers we've spotted at the sale from Cuisinart, Koolaburra by UGG and more! Be sure to snap them up before they're gone.
Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker
Upgrade your coffee game with this stainless steel, programmable coffeemaker. It allows you to select your desired brew strength, among other helpful features.
Koolaburra by UGG Bella Throw
This super cozy faux fur throw comes in five colors. It makes a great gift.
Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer
This awesome appliance grills, air crisps, bakes, roasts, dehydrates and broils. It has an XL size to make enough food for the whole family.
KitchenAid Artisan Five Quart Stand Mixer
How pretty is the retro hue of this stand mixer? It has 10 mixing speeds.
Shark ION Robotic Vacuum
A robotic vacuum to do all the work for us? Sign us up. This one can be controlled via an app or voice control.
Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven
Cook healthier alternatives with this toaster oven with a built in air fryer. Apart from air frying, it also allows you to bake, broil, warm, toast, convection bake and convection broil.
The Big One Cool Flow Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Burning up in your sleep? Add on this gel memory foam mattress topper that improves air flow and dissipates heat and moisture. It's antimicrobial and comes in every bed size.
Altavida 12-Pound Faux Mink to Microfiber Weighted Blanket
With the stress of these uncertain times, you won't have to ask us twice to cuddle up under a soothing weighted blanket. This one comes in six colors and prints and weighs 12 pounds.
Instant Pot Duo Nova Seven-in-One Programmable Pressure Cooker
Don't pass up this sweet deal on an Instant Pot. It's available in four different sizes.
Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker
Make all the drinks with this coffee, latte and cappuccino maker. It'll save you trips to the coffeeshop.
NutriBullet PRO 900 Watt Nutrient Extractor Blender
You'll love the convenience of a NutriBullet blender, plus it comes in 12 different colors to match your kitchen design.
