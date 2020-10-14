Demi Lovato Is Spending Time With Mod Sun After Max Ehrich Split, But It’s Not What You Think

Two can play this game. One day after Max Ehrich was spotted cozying up to American Idol alum Sonika Vaid, his ex Demi Lovato has been seen getting close with Mod Sun.
Max had his arm around Sonika when they stepped out together on Tuesday, Oct. 13, just three weeks after he split from his fiancée, Demi.
Then, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, photos surfaced of Demi taking a joy ride in an SUV around Los Angeles with Mod, who is fellow Disney star Bella Thorne's ex. They also stopped at In-N-Out Burger for a bite.
However, a source tells E! News exclusively that Demi and Mod are just friends.
"She has been trying to surround herself with good company to occupy her time and keep her mind off of the Max drama," the insider said. "She isn't looking to date right now and is still healing."
The source added that Demi and Mod, who is a rapper, have known each other for a while and are "just hanging out for now." She "isn't looking for anything serious" and is simply enjoying time with her friends while she gives her heart a break.
We're told, "Demi is a free spirit and loves going with the flow."
The same can't necessarily be said for Max, who might be back in the dating pool.
Sonika told E! News this week, "I met Max recently at dinner with mutual friends. It was a fun night and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together." The 25-year-old singer added, "We've just been hanging out since and having fun."
The blow is the latest in a string of behavior from Max, who was spotted moping around the Malibu beach where he proposed to Demi in July.
Since their separation last month, Demi has been having lots of "issues" with The Young and the Restless actor. She even called 2020 a "s--tshow" because of the mess.
An insider tells E! News, "Demi can't believe Max is still acting out and seeking attention. She thinks he is using her name for fame and doesn't want anything to do with him."
The source continued, "Demi is still devastated about having to end her engagement and all the drama that followed."
The "Confident" singer has been trying to distance herself from Max, and it sounds like connecting with friends like Mod is part of her healing process.
Also part of that journey is songwriting. Demi released the breakup anthem "Still Have Me" after the engagement was called off. And this week, the 28-year-old shared her latest track, "Commander in Chief," ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
All that's left to do is catch Demi on NBC for the Billboard Music Awards, taking place on Wednesday at 8 p.m. She has promised to deliver a world premiere performance of one of her songs.
