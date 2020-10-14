The Bachelorette Premiere: All Our Thoughts, Mostly About How Much We Love Dale

Imagine this: you're just chilling on your couch, passing the time, when there's a knock on your door. It's Chris Harrison and he's got your test results.

"You're COVID-free!" he says, and you rejoice.

Most of us could only dream of having our COVID-19 results delivered by the host of The Bachelorette, but it's a dream Clare Crawley lived this summer. Tonight, we saw her finally begin her long-awaited journey as the newest Bachelor franchise star, and after several long montages of Clare and her contestants losing their minds in quarantine, it became pretty clear just how ready Clare was for this gig. Some might actually say she was too ready.

We already knew, based on multiple sources, that Clare found love very early on and ended up leaving after she gave out her first impression rose. What tonight's premiere made very clear is that Clare knew exactly what she was looking for—she even said she could pick her husband out the second she meets him, and she might have been right. The moment she laid eyes on handsome football player Dale Moss, she was a goner. (And truly, who could blame her?)