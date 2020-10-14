The Bachelorette's Tyler Accuses Yosef of Being Unfaithful to Clare Crawley on Night One

Every rose has its thorn...

The Bachelorette season 16 premiere is proving to be one for the books. Not only has Clare Crawley felt like she's already met her "husband," but she's also dealing with the drama between contestants Yosef Aborady and Tyler Cottrill.

According to Tyler, Yosef was in contact with another woman while production was on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. After seeing Yoself pull Clare aside to have his one-on-one time with her, Tyler spilled the tea in his confessional.

"I know that Yosef is taking up time with Clare and thinks he's making a good impression. Meanwhile, I know something that nobody else knows," he revealed. "And if necessary, I'll play that card to protect Clare."

He added, "Yosef, if you're not here for the right reason it's going to come to the light quickly. I've got no issue calling you out on your bulls--t, because if I don't, then I just enable it."