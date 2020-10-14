Bed Bath & Beyond's Surprise Sale Is Better Than Any 20% Off Coupon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You know how Bed Bath & Beyond rarely has sales? Well, here's an early Halloween treat: they're offering a ton of home goods at insanely good prices!
For example? You can take $30 off select Ninja appliances, and save $50 off select comforter sets. There's 25% off select fall shop items to help you decorate for the season, and you can save up to $50 off Shark Vacuums. You can even up your coffee game with 20% off select Starbucks Coffee & Syrups and 20% off Harvest Coffee!
Here's all the deals you won't want to miss:
• $20 off Chicago Cutlery Insignia Classic knife block set
• $30 off select Ninja appliances
• $20 off select Artisanal Kitchen Supply cookware
• $50 off select comforter sets
• 20% off Wakefield Bath Furniture
• 20% off Exclusively Ours HoMedics scales
• 20% off Alumiluxe Toilet Accessories
• 20% off TITAN shower curtain rods
• 25% off select fall shop items
• 20% off select Starbucks Coffee & Syrups
Unfortunately, you don't have long to take advantage of these treats... the sale ends on Sunday, Oct. 25. So stock up while you can!
