Max Ehrich Cozies Up to American Idol's Sonika Vaid After Demi Lovato Split

Between crying at the beach, airing his dirty laundry on Instagram and calling out his ex's fans, Max Ehrich has had a busy few weeks.

Not too busy to enjoy some one-on-one time with a new girl, however.

Demi Lovato's former fiancé, who she split from three weeks ago, stepped out with American Idol alum Sonika Vaid on Tuesday, Oct. 13. In a photo shared to the soap star's Instagram and obtained by E! News, Max is all smiles as he wraps his arm around Sonika.

So is the newly single actor already rebounding? According to Sonika herself, we'll just have to wait and see.

Sonika, who is 25 years old and finished in fifth place on season 15 of American Idol, tells E! News exclusively, "I met Max recently at dinner with mutual friends. It was a fun night and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together."