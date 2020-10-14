Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette Premiere Set an Example For How Reality Shows Should Handle COVID-19

ABC

While Clare and Chris didn't exactly offer their opinion about the government's handling of the virus—they kept discussions neutral—they did essentially confirm that the Bachelorette's cast and crew took it quite seriously. Of course, the premiere neatly drew the line between informative and preachy. After all, everyone's really watching this show for the gossip on Clare's fairytale romance.

"We are experiencing an extraordinary time in history that has really changed everything about how we live our lives," Chris said seconds into the premiere. "The coronavirus has transformed how we work, it's changed how we interact with family and friends. And of course, it's dramatically affected how we fall in love."

He continued, "It took a lot of work, a lot of patience, and a whole lot of testing. ‘Cause you know that if there is a way for our Bachelorette Clare to find her soulmate even during these most troubling times, well, we're gonna do everything we can to make it happen."