Here's Proof Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly See Themselves as "Life Partners"

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are much more than a 2020 fling.
Less than three months after going Instagram official, Hollywood's hot new couple isn't showing signs of slowing down. According to a source, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are "planning their future together" and are "very serious."
"They see themselves as soulmates and life partners," the source shared with E! News. "They are taking steps every day to build on that. Machine Gun Kelly has met her kids and is becoming a part of their lives. She wanted to make sure it was going in a serious direction and they both feel very strongly that it is."
"They have met each other's families and the kids are a big part of that," the insider continued. "They are very much in love and excited that they have found one another."
Megan has three children with ex Brian Austin Green. Back In August, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star opened up about co-parenting with his famous ex.
"There's no rule book to it," Brian shared on the Aug. 3 episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast. "There's no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We're learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can."
Speaking of communication, Machine Gun Kelly can't help but gush about his love story with Megan.
After meeting on the set of their upcoming movie titled Midnight in the Switchgrass, the couple recently shed some light on how sparks immediately began to fly.
"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Megan shared on the July 22 episode of the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. "We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."
Since then, the couple has appeared in a music video together and also received tattoos to mark their relationship. And according to Machine Gun Kelly, the relationship is truly an example of love at first sight.
"I didn't know what that was until me and her made eye contact," the musician told Howard Stern in September 2020. "That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'"