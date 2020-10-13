Read Miranda Kerr's Sweet Message to "Amazing" New Mom Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr just proved there's only love between her and Katy Perry.

The supermodel, who shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, recently took to social media to send a sweet message to the "Roar" singer as she returned to work on American Idol. As fans may know, Katy and fiancé Orlando just welcomed a daughter together in August, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. Now, Katy is back to work and sharing her "udderly' amazing Idol outfits with her social media followers.

"MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it's udderly ridiculously MOO-ving already!" the 35-year-old captioned a photo of herself in a cow-printed dress. "Not pictured: my pumping breaks (shout out to @csiriano for the incredible custom costume."

After seeing Katy's post, Miranda commented, "Omg you're amazing! Love you."

And this isn't the only heartfelt note that Miranda has sent to Katy. After the Grammy nominee announced the birth of her and Orlando's daughter, Miranda commented, "I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her."