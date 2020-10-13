See the Photo of Lily James and Married Co-Star Dominic West That Has the Internet Talking

One glance at Lily James and Dominic West's Roman holiday and you'll be saying "Mamma Mia!"

Paparazzi captured numerous photos of The Pursuit of Love stars in a heated embrace, one of which shows Dominic kissing Lily's neck.

An eyewitness tells E! News that Dominic, who is married to Catherine FitzGerald, engaged in plenty of PDA with his co-star during a lunch with their friend and manager, Angharad Wood. "At the end of lunch Lily sat next to Dominic and he couldn't resist kissing her neck and stroking her," the source describes. "They then visited the nearby church and Dominic placed his hand on Lily's butt."

Prior to their rendezvous with Angharad, Lily, 31, and Dominic, 50, did a bit of sightseeing around the Spanish Steps and Piazza di Pietra, according to the insider. And if their weekend getaway wasn't romantic enough, the eyewitness says Lily and Dominic rode around Rome on an electric scooter, à la Lizzie and Paolo in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.