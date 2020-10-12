Jana Kramer Reveals Her Honest Reaction to New Mike Caussin Cheating Claims

Jana Kramer is trusting her husband over a stranger.

On Monday's all-new episode of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast, the country singer and actress started off the show with a big confession. As it turns out, Jana recently received a direct message from a follower who claimed husband Mike Caussin cheated on her.

"The reason why it caught me off guard was because the very first time I found out Mike cheated on me was through a DM," the One Tree Hill alum shared. "Automatically, I'm in freak out mode."

According to Jana, the user's message simply stated, "Mike cheated again. I'm sorry." The person's profile had zero followers and when Jana asked for proof, the user couldn't reveal anything.

"The really sucky thing about it is my default can't go to there's no way," Jana shared. "That's where it hurts the most. I can't go ‘I trust him 1,000%. He would never do that.' And that's where it stung."