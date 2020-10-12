Princess Eugenie Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos in Romantic Anniversary Tribute

A (non-alcoholic) toast is in order for Princess Eugenie. The pregnant royal is celebrating her second wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank by revealing some candid, never-before-seen wedding photos.

The 30-year-old posted a slideshow of adorable pictures of the pair, who wed at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2018.

"Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total," Eugenie wrote on Instagram on Monday, Oct. 12. "happy memories always my dear Jack."

The mom-to-be announced in September that they are expecting their first child in 2021 by sharing a pic of the couple holding fuzzy baby slippers.

Eugenie's wedding tribute showed the couple on romantic adventures out in nature, both walking in the woods and sightseeing with penguins. But fans also got an inside look at her big day, with an image of Jack caressing Eugenie's shoulders and two black-and-white shots of the couple laughing and later posing with a bouquet of flowers.