Here’s What Jamie Lee Curtis Thinks of Chris Evans' Nude Photo Leak

Planned or not planned? We may never know.
Jamie Lee Curtis shared her thoughts with talk show host Kelly Clarkson about what she thought really happened with Chris Evans' nude photo leak. During an Oct. 9 appearance of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she revealed her theory about his "whole thing."
"He's so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being," the Freaky Friday star began. "I'm wondering if it was even planned." Kelly also agreed to the possibility of it being a planned publicity stunt.
"He's so clever. I kind of think it was planned because he was trying to get people to vote. It was kind of like, ‘Now that I have your attention.'"
"I could have made some joke and said, ‘He takes after his TV father Don Johnson," Jamie said, referring to the mystery-drama film Knives Out which she, Chris and Don all star in. "Because I'm really good friends with [Don's ex-wife] Melanie Griffith. She's one of my best friends and has been forever."
On Sept. 12, the Marvel star shocked fans when a NSFW photo appeared in his Instagram Stories. According to Just Jared, Chris uploaded a video of his family playing the game Heads Up. When the family-friendly video ended, the screen showed the star's camera roll "which allegedly showed a photo of a penis" and another of his face with the text, "guard that p---y."
A couple of days following the leak—which has since been deleted—the 3-year-old star tweeted, "Now that I have your attention....VOTE Nov 3rd!!!"
Planned or unplanned, The Avengers star definitely got his point across.