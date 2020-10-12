All the Pics from Kim Kardashian's Colorado Getaway with Kanye West and Kids

Family fun.

There's no better destination for a fall getaway than Colorado, and that's exactly where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ventured this past weekend.

The KKW Beauty owner documented the trip on Instagram, uploading a series of nature snapshots and adorable photos of her and Kanye's kids, North West and Saint West, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest, Reign Disick.

Kim and Kanye were also pictured, with the former doing everything from shooting a bow and arrow to relaxing in an indoor hot tub with a picturesque view of the Colorado mountains.

In what's almost certainly the best photo of the bunch, a beaming Kanye can be seen playing around with the kiddos.

All in all, the trip looked to be a relaxing yet fun getaway! Kim's additional photos hinted that the family went for bike rides and explored a nearby lake, all while soaking in the natural surroundings.