The Love, Diana YouTube Star Toy Line at Walmart Is Selling Out in a Snap!

Diana of the Kids Diana Show has dolls, plush toys and more available now!

12 Oct, 2020
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Your little one's favorite YouTube star is now at Walmart with a toy line worthy of a princess.

That's right: Diana of the Kids Diana Show has dolls, plush toys, hair accessories, jewelry, furniture and much more available at Walmart, just in time for the holidays. The "Princess of Play's" line is targeted at ages three and up and is selling out in a snap.

 

Cute, Comfy & Cozy Halloween Costumes for Your Whole Family

Check back here daily to see if any of her toys are back in stock. They're absolutely flying off the shelves!

Up next, shoppers assemble! The Coach x Marvel collab is here. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

