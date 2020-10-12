First Look at Total Bellas Season 6: Brie & Nikki Bella Are Pregnant Mid-Pandemic!

The Bellas are back...and with bumps!
That's right: Total Bellas is making its return to E! on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. and season 6 will truly be like no other, documenting the twins' pregnancy journeys as Brie Bella prepares to welcome her second child with Daniel Bryan, and Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev await their first.
To get a better idea of what exactly to expect, look no further than the above sneak peek!
In the clip—which begins with Brie narrating, "We feel the same, our cravings are the same,"—the former WWE Superstars can be seen going to doctor's appointments, comparing bumps and, as always, teasing each other.
"First of all, my naked pregnant body is still hot," Nikki tells Brie, who fires back, "Well, it scared people!"
But even with all of the lighthearted fun and excitement, there's plenty of trouble on the horizon—namely, the coronavirus pandemic.
"This was not how I thought pregnancy would ever be," Nikki says, as the Total Bellas cameras flash to her and Artem in the hospital wearing masks.
Brie is also shown in the hospital, and by the looks of it, she's in a lot of pain.
On top of everything else, the twins are rolling out their memoir Incomparable, in which Nikki reveals a deep secret she held from her family for more than 20 years.
As she puts it in the sneak peek, "There are stories that I've not told my mom and now the whole world's gonna know."
Unfortunately, there's even more family drama than meets the eye—especially concerning Nikki and their brother JJ—but all of that pales in comparison to the discovery they make about their mom, Kathy Colace, who has to undergo emergency brain surgery.
Despite all of these difficulties, the Bellas still find time to celebrate with their family babymoon trip and baby showers.
Plus, an impromptu decision may leave them wondering if Phoenix really is their forever home.
All in all, you're not going to want to miss season 6 of Total Bellas!
Watch the complete first-look in the above video, and don't miss the premiere next month!