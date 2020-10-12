Amanda Bynes Shares New Photos With Paul Michael to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary

Amanda Bynes was feeling the love over the weekend.
On Sunday, Oct. 11, the All That alum took to her renamed Instagram account to share two photos of her and her fiancé, Paul Michael, in honor of what she deemed their one-year anniversary.
"Celebrating our one year anniversary!" she captioned the post, which has since been deleted. While it's unclear why the pictures were ultimately taken down, Bynes has given fans more clarity on the timeline of her romance with Michael.
On Valentine's Day, she announced on Instagram that she was engaged to the "love of my life" along with a photo of a ring on her left hand. However, at the time, Bynes' parents were not hearing wedding bells. "Amanda's parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship," a source told E! News. And, while she gushed over her "drop dead gorgeous" fiancé at the time, the two split three weeks into their engagement.
However, their rollercoaster love story didn't end there. A day later, the actress shared a photo of the pair together again, indicating they were not over just yet. And, despite a pregnancy announcement days later, her attorney confirmed in May she is not expecting.
That same month, though, the star confirmed she and Michael were still headed for the aisle. "Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul," she wrote on Instagram at the time, along with other life updates.
"Getting my Bachelor's degree from FIDM...Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA. Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals," she wrote to fans. "Spent the last 2 months in treatment...Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week."
Just days ago, she returned to Instagram with another reveal to match her rebranded "Matte Black Online Store" Instagram account: her newly dyed black tresses.
What a girl wants!