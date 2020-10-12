Drake Shares Sweet Photos From 3-Year-Old Son Adonis' Birthday Celebration

The "Champagne Papi" is in full on daddy mode.
On Oct. 11, Drake celebrated his son Adonis Graham's third birthday with a relaxed at-home celebration. The rapper posted a photo of himself and Adonis on Instagram in a room full of balloons, captioned, "Young Stunna." According to Drake's Instagram Story, his mother Sandi Graham was also in attendance.
Adonis is Drake and French painter Sophie Brussaux's first child together. The "Laugh Now, Cry Later" rapper first shared his son with the world in March. He posted a series of photos on Instagram which included a snapshot of himself, Adonis and Sophie, another with Drake's parents, and a bunch of just the then 2-year-old by himself.
"What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all," the lengthy caption began. "Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright."
The 33-year-old dad also added, " We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you."
Drake tends to keep Adonis out of the public eye, which is totally understandable, but the four-time Grammy winner did share his son's first day of school in early September.
"First Day Of School..." he wrote in the Instagram caption. "The World Is Yours kid." Mommy Sophie also posted a couple of her own first day photos with Adonis that are just too adorable.
Adonis is truly living his best toddler life.