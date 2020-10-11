Katharine McPheeMindy KalingPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Emma Roberts and Garret Hedlund Help Fallen Motorcycle Driver During Outing

A pregnant Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund came to a motorcyclist's rescue.

Soon-to-be parents Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund to the rescue!

On Sunday, Oct. 11, Emma and Garrett saw a scary sight on the road and offered a helping hand. 

"Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garret Hedlund come to the aid of a fallen motorcycle driver," a source tells E! News. "The couple were driving behind a Prius in LA today when the Prius made a left turn and hit the motorcycle driver who allegedly had the right of way. Emma was driving her car behind the Prius with Garrett in the passenger seat and the couple immediately stopped and came to the aid of the driver."

Fortunately, it sounds like all were okay after the ordeal. Emma and Garrett spent the rest of their afternoon meeting up with friends, according to JustJared

The American Horror Story alum and the Pan actor have been dating since March of 2019. In August, Emma confirmed she and her partner were going to be parents to a baby boy

Emma captioned an Instagram pic of her holding her pregnant stomach with Garrett "Me...and my two favorite guys."

In October, Emma threw a social distanced baby shower with a few friends, including Kristen Stewart and Camila Morrone

While the couple may be readying for a baby, it's nice to see them still taking the time to help out those in need!

