Zendaya Dazzles in a Vintage Versace Dress That Was Made the Year She Was Born

Red carpet or not, Zendaya is slaying awards season.
The Euphoria actress stole the show at the virtual 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Saturday, Oct. 10. During the ceremony, the 24-year-old star accepted the Visionary Award and couldn't help but share her excitement over the accomplishment.
"This is an incredible honor, it means the world to me," Zendaya began. "I think fashion has always truly lived in my heart ever since I was very, very young. I love clothes and I think it's so much more than just clothes. I think it's art, it's emotion, it's feeling, and to me, through clothes, I've been able to find myself and be more confident in myself... growing into my womanhood."
The former Disney Channel star's award wasn't the only thing worth celebrating. In true Zendaya fashion, she showed up and showed out for the special occasion with her ensemble. For the awards show, she dazzled in a vintage Versace dress that was made the year she was born—1996.
Of course, the actress was styled by none other than Law Roach. "I think she's the prettiest girl in the world....," he shared on Instagram, alongside a video that showed off the star's glitzy body-hugging design.
"@zendaya for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards wearing Archive @versace from Fall 1996 collection... the same year she was born!!!"
Speaking to British Vogue, the celebrity stylist explained, "The whole look is inspired by '90s supermodels."
"She was actually born in 1996, so I thought that it'd be fun [for her] to wear something from that year. It's taking her back — if Zendaya had been of age then, maybe she would have been a Versace model," he told the publication.
"People forget that vintage is sustainable; it's a way to reduce waste," he noted. "And there's always a story: who's worn it before, who made it, what did it mean to them, where did you find it? That part of fashion has always intrigued me, and brings more life to whatever you're wearing."
Zendaya's glimmering gown definitely has a story. It was first worn by Anna Klevhag (a.k.a Anna K) in the autumn/winter 1996 Versace runway show. A purple version of the design was modeled by Carla Bruni with a yellow one worn by Naomi Campbell. Kate Moss slipped into it for an ad campaign.
For the stylist, he hopes Zendaya's vintage choice will inspire others to think about eco-friendly ways to dress.
"It's a very strong statement," he closed. "We're all thinking about sustainability and what's best for the planet."