Why Shows Like Jane the Virgin and Ugly Betty Matter Now More Than Ever

I can't hear the sound of War's "Low Rider" without imagining Belita Moreno bouncing on a trampoline, palm trees behind her.

Every summer, my sisters and I would stay up until two or three in the morning, watching TV or playing games in the family room. We'd inevitably fall asleep on the couch and one of us would wake up to find the George Lopez show playing, before turning off the TV so our parents wouldn't scold us.

But the George Lopez show was not just the background to those late nights spent with my siblings. It was the show my family came back to time and time again, because, one, it was the only show we could all agree upon and two, we could understand the humor and emotions of it.

Rarely in my life could I or anyone in my family relate to a series in the way we could relate to the George Lopez show. And this is because, for once, a Mexican-American family was depicted as normal, every day people—not gang bangers or struggling immigrants.