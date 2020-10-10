The Real Housewives of Orange County's Kelly Dodd Marries Rick Leventhal

Kelly Dodd has said "I do."

The Real Housewives of Orange County star married Fox News commentator Rick Leventhal on Saturday, Oct. 10 during a wedding in Napa, Calif.

"Kelly and Rick are married," a source told E! News. "They tied the knot on the lawn of a private estate in Santa Rosa, California. It was beautiful. Kelly and Rick both wore all black and it was nontraditional. They exchanged really meaningful vows and it was emotional. You could tell they love each other deeply."

The insider said the wedding had about 30 guests and that attendees followed COVID-19 safety precautions, such as by "wearing custom-made masks with Rick and Kelly's names and wedding date" on them. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed an "intimate" reception dinner, the source said.

"Everyone is sitting in a long table together," the insider continued. "The decor theme is blush florals and pops of gold silverware and black dishes."

The bride also confirmed the happy news on Instagram. "I'm so excited to be Mrs. Leventhal!!!" she wrote alongside a photo of her gorgeous gown.