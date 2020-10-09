Revisiting Clare Crawley's Iconic Exit From the Worst Season of The Bachelor

A little less than seven years ago, Juan Pablo Galavis made his debut as the Bachelor.
He seemed like the ideal choice back when he was announced in 2013. The Venezuelan former football player was 32, had an adorable 4-year-old daughter, possessed abs for days and was a fan favorite from Desiree Hartsock's season of The Bachelorette. Most people seemed to think he was super cute and the perfect successor to Desiree and Sean Lowe, both of whom ended their seasons extremely successfully.
Unfortunately, it didn't take long for Juan Pablo to start making people question his Bachelor worthiness. A couple of weeks into the airing of his season, he told a TV news site that while he respected gay people, he did not think that a gay Bachelor would be "a good example for kids to watch that on TV."
He said gay people were "more pervert in a sense" and said it was a "thin line to cross" to show same-sex relationships on TV. ABC and the show's producers responded with a statement featuring no trace of defense of their star: "Juan Pablo's comments were careless, thoughtless and insensitive, and in no way reflect the views of the network, the show's producers or studio."
And that was just the tip of the Juan Pablo iceberg.
While those comments were offscreen, the tide turned onscreen fairly quickly as well. As Juan Pablo got closer and closer to a hairstylist and future Bachelorette named Clare Crawley, the other women got more and more annoyed. Since Clare had few friends among the women, she ended up spending all her group date time with the man himself, and by the top 11 she was clearly a frontrunner.
One night in Vietnam, she decided she wanted to swim in the ocean for the first time ever, so she went to Juan Pablo's room and invited him out. Not only did Clare get to swim in the ocean, but she and Juan Pablo did a lot of making out (and possibly more) in that ocean. Things got steamy!
Then, Juan Pablo sort of turned on Clare. He told her what they did was a mistake because he had a daughter, making her feel as if she did something horribly wrong.
He invited her on a one-on-one a couple of episodes later and they reconciled, but that ocean moment became infamous in the franchise and Juan Pablo's reaction turned out to be a preview of all the "it's okay" and "trust me" nonsense to come.
Fast forward to the fantasy suite dates. He and Clare (who decided his freakout was a sign of how much he loves his daughter) apparently had such a good time that he spent his whole night with Andi Dorfman bragging about himself and his time with Clare and saying things that offended and insulted her. "It's okay," he just kept saying as he tried to explain himself. "It's okay."
After Andi eliminated herself, it was down to Clare and Nikki Ferrell. Juan Pablo chose to be with Nikki without proposing to her but Clare certainly did not leave heartbroken.
During their final date, she and Juan Pablo had a moment sans cameras as a helicopter was landing. He leaned over and whispered something to her that was so offensive and sexual that she couldn't even repeat it, and as she described it, "something that no woman wants to hear."
Basically, he told her he didn't really know her but he did love "f--king" her. Classy!
Clare confronted JP and he only vaguely defended himself, but she was still holding on for some strange reason. Right up until that final rose ceremony, Clare was hanging on for dear life, clinging to any reassurance he could give her and thinking for sure that he could have never put her through all that if he wasn't going to choose her.
Then, when he said goodbye to her with an "I appreciate you being here," and "I gotta follow what I think is best for me" and then went in for a hug, she pushed him away.
"This entire time I've stuck around because I believed in you," she told him. She reminded him of how she just gave him the opportunity to tell her how he really felt and yet he didn't take it, even after multiple women took their own opportunities to tell him how they felt.
"I thought I knew what kind of man you were," she said, for some reason refusing to hear Juan Pablo tell her about the moment he decided he didn't want her.
"I lost respect for you. I thought I knew what kind of man you were. What you just made me go through—I would never want my children having a father like you."
With that she left, and Juan Pablo offered a kicker.
"Hoo!" he said. "I'm glad I didn't pick her."
Hoo, we're glad he didn't pick her, too. Instead, Clare has apparently found love so successfully that she quit The Bachelorette and Juan Pablo's just on Twitter trying to stay relevant.
Scroll down to see how this and every other season of the franchise has ended so far!
