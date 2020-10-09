The Haunting of Bly Manor Cast on Their Spooky Characters and Reuniting After Hill House

The scariest part of The Haunting of Bly Manor is that it just might force you to face your own internal demons.

That's an incredibly deep assertion, but the nine-episode horror series, now on Netflix, is packed with heartfelt takeaways about family, grief and the feeling that comes when the truth stares directly at you in the mirror.

A follow-up to director Mike Flanagan's 2018 smash The Haunting of Hill House, this second installment in the anthology introduces an entirely new story inspired by The Turn of the Screw, the 1989 novella by Henry James. In it, an American governess (Victoria Pedretti) arrives in the English countryside to look after two creepy orphaned children (Amelie Bea Smith and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) after the death of their former au pair. Sounds simple, right? Well, the plot elegantly twists and turns and will have viewers wondering who's alive and who's, you know, not.