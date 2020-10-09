Alyssa Milano Suffering "Extreme" Hair Loss and "Brain Fog" Months After Coronavirus Battle

Alyssa Milano is still feeling the impact of coronavirus.
Back in August, the actress revealed on social media that she had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. And on the Oct. 9 episode of The Dr. Oz Show, the 47-year-old explained that she still hasn't completely recovered from her illness. One major lingering symptom Alyssa has experienced is losing her hair.
"It's hard, especially when you're an actor and so much of your identity is wrapped up in those things, like having long silky hair and clean skin," she told Dr. Oz. "Along with that also, I have the brain fog, which, again, as an actress, as someone who has to memorize dialogue and be able to emote, and respond, and be on my toes, it's frightening."
The actress, who has starred in major projects such as Charmed and Who's the Boss?, also recalled the early signs that she wasn't feeling her best.
"My first symptoms were stomach issues and a headache like I've never felt before in my life, and just overwhelming fatigue," Alyssa revealed. "That lasted for about three days. So I thought to myself, I should probably just go get tested."
"First test came back negative," she continued. "I would say, two days after that first test, it settled in my lungs and that's when it got really scary. I said, "This is the moment. Do I go to the hospital, do I go to the emergency room or do I stay home?'"
Alyssa has been open about her health journey on social media by sharing photos and videos of her symptoms. She also urges her followers to continue wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
"I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax," Alyssa previously shared on Instagram. "I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don't want anyone to feel the way I felt."
The Dr. Oz Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings online to see out when to watch in your neighborhood.