Taylor Swift, Ashley Benson & More Celebs Give This $65 Necklace Their Vote

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're proud to be a voter, let the world know. Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Ashley Benson, Sophia Bush, Zoey Deutch, Joey King and more have been rocking a $65 "voter" necklace from Stella and Bow that you can buy too. It's made in collaboration with the public awareness campaign I am a voter. Thirty dollars from each necklace sold is donated to the campaign, so this is both a feel-good and chic purchase.

Shop the necklace and more below!