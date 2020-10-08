Wayfair Is Your One-Stop-Shop for All Holiday Décor

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holidays are here… or at least at Wayfair they are. Wayfair has a huge selection of holiday décor, from Christmas trees to string lights, available right now, much of which is even on sale.
Below, shop some of the best pieces we've found that are anything but cheesy. They'll totally get you in the holiday spirit, even if it's only October!
LED Folding Snowflake
How magical will these LED snowflakes look hanging from your front porch? You can also use them indoors.
Squirrel Heavenly Christmas Comforter Set
Swap out your bedding for a holiday option. This comforter set comes in three sizes and is jolly without being tacky.
String Lighting
How romantic is this string light setup? You can leave it in your bedroom past the holiday season too.
Winter Morning Stag Cotton Throw Pillow
Add this stag throw pillow to your bed or couch for a winter touch. It's currently 44% off.
Knitted Christmas Stocking
These neutral and cozy stockings will match any décor. They have a cable-knit pattern and pom-poms.
Three-Piece Snowflake LED Light Orb Set
Set up these festive orbs anywhere in your house to add some light.
Owl Knit Stocking
This wool stocking has a festive design without clashing with your décor.
Holiday Berry and Pinecone Lantern
You can never have too many lanterns around the holiday season, and this one comes with LED candles, greenery and red holly berries inside.
Weeping Cedar Artificial Christmas Garland Unlit
We love this whimsical weeping cedar garland. It'll turn your home into a magical forest.
Glitter Snowflake Christmas Shaped Ornament (Set of 24)
Filling up a whole Christmas tree with ornaments can be costly, but these glitter snowflake ornaments are great for filling sparse spots. They're super affordable, at less than $1 per ornament.
Norwood Fir Green Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear/White Lights
Bite the bullet this year and invest in an artificial Christmas tree. This reviewer-loved option is currently 49% off and comes with lights already on it.
