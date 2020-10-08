Brian Austin Green Responds to Jessica Alba's Beverly Hills, 90210 Claims

Sometimes, the drama is farther than the eye can see.

Earlier this month, Jessica Alba shocked fans when she opened up about her experience guest starring on Beverly Hills, 90210.

"On the set of 90210, I couldn't even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you're, like, trying to do a scene with them," the star explained while competing in Complex's Hot Ones challenge. "It was like, ‘You're not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you'll be thrown off the set.'"

After Jessica made the allegations on Oct. 1, several cast members have reacted to the claims with a majority of them denying any such rule or policy. Most recently, Brian Austin Green sounded off on the claims that continue to make headlines.

"I never worked with Jessica," he shared on the Oct. 8 episode of SiriusXM's Jenny McCarthy Show. "I never met her on set. I wasn't there, but I don't think she heard that from anyone reputable, like that was really around us because that wasn't ever our policy on set."