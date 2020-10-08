Why This Chicago Pizza Joint Is Calling Out Emily in Paris's "Heartless" Joke

How do you say awkward in French?

Less than a week after it debuted on Netflix, Emily in Paris has captivated the eyes of eager TV watchers for reasons both good and bad. Yes, the costumes are gorgeously designed and the City of Lights is the perfect backdrop. But critics and fans have wondered, is the show problematic? And, a valid point, which fictional Emily really, truly deserved a trip overseas? (Just saying: Emily Charlton got hit by a taxi while picking up Hermès scarves and got nothing out of it.)

That's for you to decide.

However, one seemingly innocent punch line from the series completely rubbed the butt of the joke the wrong way. Starring Lily Collins as the titular character, the show follows an aggressively optimistic woman in her '20s who leaves the Midwest, arrives in Paris for work and has a tough time fitting in with her new French colleagues. (Yes, it has major Sex and the City vibes).