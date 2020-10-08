Here's What Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kids Think About Buffy The Vampire Slayer

The Vampire Slayer is a total mom now.

During a "Drive-INterview" on the Oct. 8 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson and her guest Sarah Michelle Gellar pulled up next to each other in old school cars and chatted about their lives in quarantine.

The actress spoke about showing her kids—11-year-old Charlotte Grace Prinze and 8-year-old Rocky James Prinze—the classic 1997 series Buffy The Vampire Slayer, which Sarah Michelle starred in as the teenager who killed vampires and other mystical creatures.

"We were trying to find shows to binge and I was like 'Okay.' I didn't even know if they'd be into it, but they are, like, so into it," Sarah told Kelly. "Except I'm the world's biggest disappointment for them because they'll always ask questions and I'll be like ‘I don't remember. I'll have to text someone and ask.' They think they know it better than I do at this point."

And while her memory may be lacking, her badass character has won over her kids. Raved the 43-year-old, married to ‘90s heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr., "My son thinks I'm cool now."