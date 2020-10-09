Tarek El Moussa Breaks His Silence on Christina Anstead's Divorce From Ant Anstead

Tarek El Moussa is trying to keep things professional.

The one-week countdown has begun for new episodes of Flip or Flop on HGTV. And while fans are excited to see Tarek and ex-wife Christina Anstead tackle new houses in need of some serious upgrades, they also can't ignore recent headlines.

Close to three weeks after Christina announced her split from Ant Anstead, her ex-husband is addressing the news.

"I prefer just to stay out of it," Tarek exclusively told E! News.

At the same time, the Flipping 101 star knows why fans are so curious. Many have been watching Christina and Tarek's relationship since the show premiered all the way back in 2013.

"For most fans, I think it's more than just a real estate show," Tarek explained. "We've been doing this for so long. People have watched kids born, people have watched us raise kids, they watched us get divorced, they know us. They've been following our lives for almost 10 years. They feel like they're a part of it, which makes sense."